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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT

Primary results reveal divide among Democratic Party, new inflation report could give the Fed more time to bring inflation under control, rescues teams race to find survivors of Colombia earthquake.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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