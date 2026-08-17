MLB pitcher Tommy John dies at 83
Major League Baseball pitcher Tommy John has died. He spent 26 seasons in the majors, but the four-time all-star is arguably best known for the revolutionary elbow surgery named after him.
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Major League Baseball pitcher Tommy John has died. He spent 26 seasons in the majors, but the four-time all-star is arguably best known for the revolutionary elbow surgery named after him.
Copyright 2026 NPR