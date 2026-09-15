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Can someone explain how AI behaves, and why it's scaring us?

WBUR
Published September 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York, Feb. 26, 2026. (Patrick Sison/AP)
Patrick Sison/AP
Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York, Feb. 26, 2026. (Patrick Sison/AP)

Alarm bells are ringing about the safety of artificial intelligence.

Recently, a collective of AI agents attacked a company called Hugging Face, and the autopsy examining what happened has a lot of people inside the AI industry and outside of it calling for regulation, a slowdown in development, even a “kill switch.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kevin Roose, tech columnist at The New York Times and a co-host of the podcast “Hard Fork,” about what this incident shows about how AI agents behave and how AI is developing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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