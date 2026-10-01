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Failed execution attempts are not uncommon in the U.S.

NPR | By Chiara Eisner
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:33 PM CDT

The failed execution attempt of a woman in Tennessee on Wednesday wasn't the first time this has happened. The state's execution protocols have been under scrutiny for years.

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Chiara Eisner
Chiara Eisner is an investigative correspondent on NPR's National Desk. Her reporting for NPR has led to congressional action and regulatory changes, and has been honored with multiple national awards.

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