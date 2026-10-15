© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Is it possible to reform fraternities?

WBUR
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
A sign stands outside the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Adrian Kraus/AP
A sign stands outside the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Ithaca, New York. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Cornell University suspended all fraternity parties through the end of the school year in the aftermath of a sexual assault case that has sent shockwaves through campus.

But many are torn over how to address fraternities on campus moving forward. Is it possible to reform the culture, or should they be banned outright?

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Nicholas L. Syrett, chair of the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, about whether or not it’s possible to reform fraternities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info