© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Examining the Fed’s survey of consumer finances

WBUR
Published October 19, 2026 at 11:03 AM CDT

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and

host of the financial advice podcast “Money Moves” about the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances. The survey takes a deep dive into what American families earn, own and owe.

Schlesinger shares all the details on what the latest edition, examining the years 2022 through 2025, says about the economy and how Americans are doing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info