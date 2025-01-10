Alex Cox is a corps member of Report for America, an organization that pairs journalists with local news organizations to help them serve their communities. They will be covering St. George's split from Baton Rouge and how it may impact marginalized communities.

Before coming to WRKF, Alex was a student at the University of Missouri, where they worked for the NPR affiliate for Central Missouri and a local paper for Columbia, Missouri. They've covered everything from state politics to health care access issues in rural Missouri.

When not on the job, Alex enjoys being a nerd playing Dungeons and Dragons.