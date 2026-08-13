© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Geert Vlieger

  • An old fishing boat sits on Culatra Island. The island is part of the Rio Formosa Natural Park, named one of Portugal's seven natural wonders.
    Coastal Desk
    The Fight Over Culatra Island: When Nature Wins, Must People Lose?
    Carlyle Calhoun, Geert Vlieger
    Throughout Western history of conservation, protecting nature has often meant removing people. It's what happened during the creation of many of America's national parks. But what if protecting nature didn't have to mean displacing the people who call it home? That's the question that brings us to Culatra, a small fishing island off Portugal's southern coast, and one of the country's seven natural wonders.For decades, the Portuguese government saw only one way to save the fragile lagoon surrounding Culatra: kick out the residents. This episode follows one woman's decades-long fight for her island — and the unlikely alliance she built along the way with the very scientists once sent to evict her.