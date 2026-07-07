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Jocelyn Burgess

Education Reporter Fellow

Jocelyn Burgess is an Education Reporter Fellow for WWNO, New Orleans Public Radio. A Maryland native, she graduated from Virginia State University, where she studied broadcast journalism and minored in political science.

Jocelyn got her start in broadcasting producing live sports before stepping behind the mic for voiceovers, community calendars, and later providing color commentary for college basketball and football games. Her love and passion for storytelling eventually led her to news, where she is passionate about connecting with communities and telling stories that help people better understand the places they call home.