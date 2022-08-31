Keely Brewer, The Daily Memphian
-
Fish consumption advisories for the Mississippi River are issued at the state level, so different agencies can offer conflicting advice throughout the basin. The lack of clarity makes it difficult to make informed health decisions along the shared body of water, experts say — particularly for low-income subsistence fishers and people who catch and eat fish in multiple states.
-
President Biden signed an executive order in January 2021 representing the biggest federal commitment to environmental justice in the nation’s history. It’s intended to help communities like Lavigne’s achieve their clean energy goals and more, all while keeping the most vulnerable communities in mind.