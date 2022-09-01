Maya Miller is the reproductive health reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom, a regional collaboration among NPR and public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Mississippi (MPB) and Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF). She covers the ripple effects of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and access to reproductive health care in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Before joining the team, Maya worked as Managing Editor for The Lighthouse | Black Girl Projects, a nonprofit dedicated to the analysis, development and creation of equitable systems for Black girls and women in the southeastern U.S. She also was the Deputy News Editor for the Jackson Free Press, covering police and juvenile justice, earning several alternative news awards in public service and editorials.

When she’s ignoring her ever-increasing stack of unread books on her bedside, Maya can be found watching the same five Audrey Hepburn films on rotation or talking to her plants.