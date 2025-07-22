Neal Morton (The Hechinger Report)

Neal Morton covers K-12 schools in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. He most recently worked with the Education Lab team at The Seattle Times, and previously covered education for The Las Vegas Review-Journal in Nevada and The (McAllen) Monitor in Texas. His work has appeared in High Country News, Huffington Post, PBS NewsHour, USA TODAY and local media outlets. Morton graduated from a Las Vegas high school before attending the University of Nevada, Reno, to major in journalism.