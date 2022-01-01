Taylor Washington is the reporting fellow for the Gulf States Newsroom, a regional partnership between public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF) and Mississippi (MPB-Mississippi Public Broadcasting) and NPR.

Prior to joining the team, she interned with NPR’s economics podcast Planet Money, and Planet Money’s daily podcast, The Indicator, where she reported on the rise of “buy now, pay later” companies. She also spent time working on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast.

She was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina. In her downtime, she enjoys cooking, shopping for books she doesn’t have any more space for, and going to the movies (almost) every weekend.