'Beyond the 13 Colonies': Louisiana's role in America's Revolutionary War Victory

On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of America's founding, WWNO and the Historic New Orleans Collection are producing a special series called "Beyond the 13 Colonies." The story of the original 13 colonies' involvement in the American Revolutionary War is well documented, but what is less known are the contributions of Louisiana and the Gulf region. This series explores those undertold stories with historians and experts providing commentary on the critical role our region played in the successful outcome of the American Revolution.

WWNO and The Historic New Orleans Collection produce this series.