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NOLA Life Stories

Edwin Blair On Loujon Press And Meeting Bukowski

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published June 24, 2026 at 8:40 PM CDT
A young Edwin Blair with Jon Webb
The Historic New Orleans Collection
A young Edwin Blair with Jon Webb

In 1963, Edwin Blair was a 26-year-old Yale University grad who had moved to New Orleans to work in the oil business. He was soon drawn into the world of French Quarter bohemians Jon and Gypsy Lou Webb, founders of Loujon Press. The husband-and-wife team were producing the now-famous literary journal, The Outsider, and had plans to publish their first book, It Catches My Heart in Its Hands, the first full-length collection of poems by Charles Bukowski.

Blair spoke with the Historic New Orleans Collection in 2012 and 2013. For this edition of NOLA Life Stories, Blair shares his memories of the Webbs and reflects on how he became an early supporter of the press.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave