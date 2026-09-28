The 19th Department - Stories From Honduran New Orleans: Nahomi Gomez

Nahomi Gomez is co-owner of Blue Bird Latin Eatery, a casual dining spot in Kenner. Born in Honduras, Gomez came to New Orleans as a child, bringing with her a family story that began far from Louisiana. She spoke with The Historic New Orleans Collection for their series, The 19th Department: Stories from Honduran New Orleans. Here, Gomez reflects on growing up as an immigrant in the Crescent City, and the influence her mother has had on her life.