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NOLA Life Stories

The 19th Department - Stories From Honduran New Orleans: Nahomi Gomez

By Joe Shriner,
Mark Cave
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:43 PM CDT
The Historic New Orleans Collection

Nahomi Gomez is co-owner of Blue Bird Latin Eatery, a casual dining spot in Kenner. Born in Honduras, Gomez came to New Orleans as a child, bringing with her a family story that began far from Louisiana. She spoke with The Historic New Orleans Collection for their series, The 19th Department: Stories from Honduran New Orleans. Here, Gomez reflects on growing up as an immigrant in the Crescent City, and the influence her mother has had on her life.

NOLA Life Stories
Joe Shriner
Joe Shriner is an independent radio producer and audio engineer in New Orleans.
See stories by Joe Shriner
Mark Cave
Mark Cave is an oral historian and senior curator at the Historic New Orleans Collection.
See stories by Mark Cave