Episode 1: Welcome to The Light Switch
Welcome to The Light Switch, a weekly podcast covering Louisiana politics from the Louisiana Illuminator. What better way to kick off our podcast then on the eve of the Louisiana legislative session. Host Greg LaRose will chat about the upcoming session with reporter Julie O'Donoghue followed by an interview she had with the President of the Louisiana Senate Cameron Henry, and we'll finish up with a look at where else measles cases are popping up outside of Texas.