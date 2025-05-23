This week on The Light Switch form the Louisiana Illuminator, host Greg LaRose talks to reporter Wesley Mulller about efforts to ban an app for high-end restaurant reservations trading. Wesley then caught up with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple to discuss his efforts to lower insurances costs and why he and the Governor aren't seeing eye to eye. We then conclude with this week's News from the States which brings us to Florida for a viral story regarding a US citizen who was held under arrest due to a suspended immigration law. Greg talks to Florida Phoenix reporter Jackie Llanos for the details.

Listen • 29:19