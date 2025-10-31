© 2025 WWNO
Revisiting Angola Prison Rodeo

Published October 31, 2025 at 2:20 PM CDT
This week is one of the months the Angola Prison Rodeo takes place back in the spring Light Switch host Greg LaRose talked to reporter Piper Hutchinson, after she attended the Angola Prison Rodeo. She shares details on the educational aspects behind the event – as well as what participants think about the negative views outsiders have of the rodeo. Piper also talked with a former Angola inmate who's now helping others prepare for life outside of prison.

The Light Switch is a podcast from the Louisiana Illuminator.

