The next big leader

Within the next few weeks, we should know who will be chosen to fill the vacancy for one of the most powerful jobs in Louisiana: LSU's next president. Of course, politics will play a huge role in who gets picked. Also, we'll unveil a new feature – a commentary segment called "Shed Some Light." We've got thoughts.

https://lailluminator.com/2025/08/19/lsu-hires-louisiana-firm-for-presidential-search/

https://lailluminator.com/2025/10/06/lsu-student-alleges-anti-transgender-discrimination-after-her-protest-arrest/

https://lailluminator.com/briefs/lsu-readjusts-timeline-to-hire-next-president-for-white-house-visit/