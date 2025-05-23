Episode 2: Louisiana public universities face challenging fiscal times

This week on The Light Switch form the Louisiana Illuminator, host Greg LaRose talks to reporter Piper Hutchinson about the challenging fiscal times Louisiana public universities are facing, Piper then talks to Rick Gallot president of the University of Louisiana system. We conclude with this week's News from the States which brings us to Idaho for a very specific new public indecency law, Greg chats with Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel about what the laws bans.