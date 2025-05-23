Episode 5: Wading through the science and politics of wetlands

This week’s edition of The Light Switch dives into the debate over Louisiana’s vanishing wetlands. Host Greg LaRose explores the topic with reporter Elise Plunk, who literally has stepped into the latest research on coastal restoration. She also spoke with a leading expert in the field of wetlands restoration science about the future of the state’s fragile coast. And in this week’s News from the States segment, we look at the Rhode Island road kill menu.

