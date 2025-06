Gov. Jeff Landry is pushing for dramatic changes to ethics laws in Louisiana, a state not exactly known for its pristine political reputation. Senior reporter Julie O'Donoghue has been covering this story from the get-go and brings us up to speed on the proposals. She also talks with the leader of the state's top good government watchdog group about his concerns over the legislation. Finally, we'll check in on how Indiana is dealing with new U.S. naturalization policies.