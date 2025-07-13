Introducing: Gulf States Gumbo "The Gulf South's nurse shortage is impacting sexual assault survivors"

The Light Switch team is off for the Fourth of July holiday, but we are sharing an episode of the Gulf States Gumbo from our friends at the Gulf States Newsroom. We'll be back next week!

Editor’s Note: This episode contains descriptions of sexual violence that may be upsetting for some listeners.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins takes over this week’s episode to focus on a single story — the Gulf South’s shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners, better known as SANEs.

Over the last year, Drew has been reporting on the impacts the shortage has had on hospital systems and sexual assault survivors. In partnership with Type Investigations, Drew examines who these nurses are, what they do and how they help survivors of sexual assault.