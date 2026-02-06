Revisiting a Russian couple seeking asylum
Back in July we brough you the story of a Russian couple seeking asylum in America over fears they could face punishment in their home country for their anti-Putin views. They took all the proper steps to enter the U.S., yet they were separated and placed in ICE detention when they appeared for their immigration appointment. More than a year later, they remain apart – with one of them held in Louisiana facing probable deportation. We provide an update on that story as well.