The Reading Life: Beverly Lowry

Susan Larson talks with Beverly Lowry about her new book ‘Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta.’

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Tubby and Coo’s Mid-City Book Shop hosts R.R. Virdi, author of “The First Binding,” Friday, August 19, at 6 p.m. at Second Line Brewing.

The NOLA Gold Room reading features Cate Root, Te Smith, Karisma Price and Daniel W. K. Lee Friday, August 19, at 8 p.m. at 6621 St. Claude Ave. Open mike to follow.

The 2022 Children’s Book Writers Festival Features three panels of local authors and takes place Saturday, August 27, at the Jane O’Brien Chatelain West Bank Regional Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey. This event is free of charge and is open to the public. There is no registration. The picture book panel, from 9:30 to 10:45 features Karen Konnerth, author of “Calliope Kate,” Denise Walter-McConduit, author of “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Read,” and Shannon Kelley Atwater, author of “Alligators Don’t Like Flowers.” The middle grade panel, from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., features Marti Dumas, author of “Wildseed Witch,” Laura Roach Dragon, author of “Ghostly Tales of New Orleans,” and Gary Alipio, author of “The Craziest Fishing Tale on the Bayou.” The young adult panel, from 1-2:15 p.m., features M.H. Herlong, author of “Great Wide Sea,” and Leah Eskine, author of “CC’s Road Home,” and Laura Michaud, author of “The Ghostwriter of New Orleans.”