The Reading Life: Anya Kamenetz, Rodger Kamenetz

Susan Larson interviews Anya Kamenetz new book is “The Stolen Year: How COVID Changed Children's Lives, and Where We Go Now”, and Rodger Kamenetz about his new collection, “The Missing Jew: Poems 1976 - 2022.”

Rodger Kamenetz on creating proverbs. Listen • 3:26

Rodger Kamenetz reads 'Practice Heaven.' Listen • 2:56

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life

Brian Noyes signs “The Red Truck Bakery Farmhouse Cookbook,” Friday, September 30, at 4:30 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Al Copeland Jr. and author/artist Kit Wohl will discuss and sign “Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland The Cookbook,”

Saturday, October 1, 1-3 p.m. at The Garden District Book Shop

The Poetry Buffet presents Jonathan Kline, Genaro Ky Ly Smith, Chris Shipman and Nikki Ummel, Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. online. Check Facebook for the link.

The Women's Center for Healing and Transformation and 100,000 Poets for Change team up with poets of all genders to present state poet laureate Mona Lisa Saloy on Saturday, October 1, 3 until 5 p.m., at the Center, 71667 Leveson Street in Abita Springs. Please sign in early for the open reading. Free admission, although the Center may ask a donation at the door.

Scott Billington reads from and signs “Making Tracks: A Record Producer’s Southern Roots Music Journey,” Monday, October 3, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Jay Wilkinson, a retired U.S. magistrate judge at the federal trial court in New Orleans, will discuss his new book, “A Lie Will Suffice,” Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Poet Detrick Hughes reads from his new book, “Unsuitable for Fools,” Thursday, October 6,, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Anya Kamenetz discusses and signs “The Stolen Year: How Covid Changed Children’s Lives, And Where We Go Now,” Thursday, October 6, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale takes place Friday through Sunday, October 7-9,

at the Pontchartrain Center, Williams Blvd. at the Lake, in Kenner. Hours are Friday through Saturday (October 7-8) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (October 9) from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission and free parking.

Community groups have a free opportunity to join Louisiana’s literacy efforts by hosting a Prime Time reading program next year.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 17 at www.primetimefamily.org for organizations that would like to host either Prime Time Family Reading, for ages 6-10, or Prime Time Preschool Reading, for ages 3-5.Eligible organizations include schools, libraries, museums, churches and other community-based agencies that possess a valid EIN#. Prime Time, a program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, offers families a chance to come together to share a meal, read, and discuss the important themes often found in children’s books.

And the Louisiana Book Festival, coming up October 29, has announced the faculty for the 2022 Writing Wordshops to be held Friday, October 28. They are Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler, Gerard Collins, and Emily Nemens. By admission, register at Louisiana bookfestival.org or call 225.219.9503. Space is limited.