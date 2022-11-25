The Reading Life: Lee Miller and Faye Diagle, Diane McPhail

Susan Larson interviews Lee Miller and Faye Diagle about a new exhibit, Absolutely Unpredictable: Anne Rice in the City of Transgression, at Tulane University, and Diane Mcphail about her book, “The Seamstress of New Orleans: A Fascinating Novel of Southern Historical Fiction.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Thomas Beller signs “Lost in the Game: A Book About Basketball” and appears in conversation with Nathaniel Rich and Christian Clark, Tuesday, November 29, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Grammy winner Scott Billington discusses his new memoir, “Making Tracks: A Record Producer’s Southern Roots Music Journey,” Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

The Waves Reading Series presents Chloe Caldwell & Tia Clark Thursday, December 1, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The exhibit, “Absolutely Unpredictable: Anne Rice in the City of Transgression,” is on view through February 17 at Tulane University Special Collections, Jones Hall, 2nd Floor Gallery, 6801 Freret St. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public.

And coming up: “Writing Louisiana for Everyone” is the theme for the 2022 Holiday Children’s Book Festival Wednesday, December 7, from 6-9 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. This event is free of charge and is open to the public. The theme reflects the growing diversification of characters and plots in children’s literature and why it’s important for children to experience characters, plots and dialog that is different from what they know. Susan Larson will moderate a panel featuring three local children’s authors: Chris Clarkson, Marti Dumas and Johnette Downing.

Poets Stacey Balkun and Annell Lopez present Poetry and Pie, a reading at Windowsill Pies, 4714 Freret St. December 8, from 5-6:30 p.m.

The Preservation Resource Center hosts a holiday boutique and book festival December 10 and 11 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Louise S. McGehee School, 2343 Prytania St. Authors on hand include:

December 10

11-11:30 a.m.

• Molly Kimball, Melanie Warner Spencer: Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails

Noon- 12:15 p.m.

• John Pope, Chris Granger, Danielle Del Sol: Building on the Past Saving Historic New Orleans

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.

• Rien Fertel: Brown Pelican

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

• David Rae Morris: Love, Daddy: Letters from My Father

2:30 p.m.- 3 p.m.

• Ruth Laney: Cherie Quarters: The Place and the People That Inspired Ernest Gaines

Dec. 11

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

• Mardi Gras Discussion. Doug MacCash: Mardi Gras Beads; Matt Haines: The Big Book of King Cake and The Little Book of King Cake

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Liz Williams: Nana’s Creole Italian Table: Recipes and Stories from Sicilian New Orleans (The Southern Table)