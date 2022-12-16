© 2022 WWNO
New Orleans Public Radio and Classical Radio Network Holiday Programming Schedule 2022-2023

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Cybele Gontar & F. Wayne Stromeyer

By Susan Larson
Published December 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
Susan Larson talks with publisher Cybele Gontar and F. Wayne Stromeyer, one of the authors of “EARLY CAMELLIAS IN LOUISIANA, 1825-1860: Long Lost Treasures Rediscovered.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Publisher Cybéle Gontar and F. Wayne Stromeyer, one of the co-authors of “Early Camellias in Louisiana, 1825-1860: Long-Lost Treasures Rediscovered,” appear Saturday, December 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Scott Campbell discusses and signs the 50th anniversary edition of “The Cajun Night Before Christmas,” Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Laura Michaud reads from and signs “The Ghost Writer of New Orleans,” Saturday, December 17, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Blue Cypress Books presents a Grown Up Book Fair Saturday, December 17, from 5-8 p.m. at the Domino, 3044 St. Claude Ave.

Neal Bodenheimer signs “Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em,” Sunday, December 18 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm at Blue Cypress Books.

Tae Won Yu, visual artist, designer and musician, discusses and signs “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: Imaginarium,” Wednesday, December 28, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Ellen Hardeman discusses and signs her memoir, “Pioneering in New Orleans Television: Memoir of a Star-Struck Kid,” Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Two local writers will make presentations for other writers on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public.

There is no registration. At 9:30 a.m. Bill Loehfelm discusses– “Cultivating Suspense in Your Work,” followed by Rolf van Anders at 11 a.m. who will present “Yoga and the Power of Creativity.”

