The Reading Life: Douglas Brinkley

On this week's BookMark from the Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with award winning historian, Douglas Brinkley, whose new book is Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, are the final days of The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University. There are a lot of special guests including Bill Gates, including, Geraldine Brooks, Maureen Dowd, Nikole Hannah- Jones, Kiese Laymon, Michael Lewis, Heather McGehee, Jon Meacham, Michelle Miller, Marc Morial, Imani Perry, David Rubenstein, Clint Smith, Rick Stengel, and many more. Check out bookfest.tulane.edu for complete schedule, and remember Saturday, March11, is family day, with many children’s authors on hand as well as a full schedule of activities for the whole family.

Here are my picks for Saturday, March 11:

Noon: Changing History: A Kid in the Newsroom with Carl Bernstein moderated by David Shipley, Lamar Stage in the ROTC Building

1 p.m. Insiders Go Inside Politics with April Ryan, Katy Tur, Ali Vitali, Maggie Haberman, moderated by Betty Fischer Martin, at the United Airlines Stage, Kendall Cram Auditorium

2 p.m. The Trayvon Generation with former poet laureate Elizabeth Alexander, moderated by Darren Walker, United Airlines Stage, Kendall Cram auditorium.

3 p.m. The Modern Legacy of Thomas Jefferson with Annette Gordon Reed, moderated by Eddie Glaude Jr. Times Picayune/NOLA.com stage, Marshall Family Commons

4 p.m. On with Kara Swisher: A Conversation with Walter Isaacson, United Airlines Stage, Kendall Cram Auditorium

Elsewhere in the literary world :

Abram Himelstein and Chelsea Shannan of the University of New Orleans Press present a workshop on self-publishing, Saturday, March 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. Free.

The Dickens Fellowship of New Orleans meets Saturday, March 11, from 2-4 p.m. at the Bright Library at Metairie Park Country Day School to discuss Dombey and Son, chapters 46-51.

Blue Cypress Books hosts Lucky Bean Poetry Night Monday, March 13 at 6 : 30 p.m.

Karisma Price reads from “I am Always So Serious,” Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Kirsten Bird signs her book “I Love It When You Lie,” and appears in conversation with Samantha Downing, Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Daniel Lee and Allison Alsup are the featured readers at Poetry & Pie this moth Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Windowsill Pies.

Indian writer Amitav Ghosh discussses his work with a particular emphasis on "The Nutmeg's curse: Parables for a Planet in Crisis," Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in the Kendall Cram Lecture Hall in the Lavin Bernick Center at Tulane University, and discusses "The Great Uprooting: Migration and Movement in the Age of Climate Change," Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m. , also in the Kendall Cram Lecture Hall.