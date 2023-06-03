The Reading Life: Richard Campanella

Susan Larson talks with geographer Richard Campanella, whose new book is Draining New Orleans: The 300-Year Quest to Dewater the Crescent City.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The 70th annual Symphony Book Fair takes place Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4 at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena, enter on Franklin Ave. Hours are Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with an admission charge from 9-3, then free admission after 3; and free Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p,m. You know the drill – support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra by stocking up on all kinds of books, music, DVDs and audiobooks, art, and children’s books.

Matthew Moseley will be at The Garden District Book Shop for a festive evening celebrating his latest book, “Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Adventure,” Friday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The Walker Percy Weekend coming up in St. Francisville June 2-4. There will be lectures and panel discussions on themes explored in Percy’s work, a bourbon tasting and a welcome reception at Conundrum Bookstore. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for information and tickets.

Poet Jeanne Foster reads from and signs “Your Form Became My Own!,” Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Claudia Gray appears at two Jane Austen inspired murder mystery parties at Blue Cypress Books on June 6th at 6:30 p.m. and then again on July 3rd at 6:30 p.m. Check out bluecypress books.com for more info.

A.Van Jordan reads from and signs “When I Waked, I Cried to Dream Again,” Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Bookstore.

Patrick Radden Keefe appears in conversation with John M. Barry to discuss the paperback release of “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks,” Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Science journalist Rachel Nuwer will celebrate the release of her book “I Feel Love: MDMA and the Quest for Connection in a Fractured World,” in a discussion with Lori Tipton, Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.