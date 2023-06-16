The Reading Life: Ben Depp, Sam Irwin

Susan Larson talks with Ben Depp about his new book, Tide Lines, and Sam Irwin about his new book, The Hidden History of Louisiana’s Jazz Age.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

The Literature and Libations Book Club is meeting for a night of literary fun and drinks at Cafe Porch and Snowbar on Friday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. where they will celebrate great books and good times.

Saturday Writers’ Clinic: Clayton Delery presents “Creating a Sense of Place” at 9:30 a.m. and Matthew Griffin discusses “Revising the First Draft” as part of the Library Saturday Writers’ Clinic, Saturday June 17 at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie.. Each presentation is free of charge and open to the public. There is no registration.

Children's author Amelia Koch Lochridge and illustrator Sam Crosby read from and sign “Coyote Tales,” Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Ty Salvant signs “The Alphabet of You,” Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Dr. Mary Claire Haver discusses and signs “The Galveston Diet,” Saturday, June 17, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Candice Huber of Tubby and Coo’s Book Shop and Alexis Braud launch their new book, “Carnival of Creatures,” Saturday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Second Line Brewing in Mid-City.

Andrew Fox signs his new novel “The End of Daze,” Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Reading Buddies pairs teenage volunteers entering grades 7 - 12 with kindergarten to 2nd grade students on Tuesday, June 20th at 3:00 P.M.- 4:30 P.M. Buddies meet weekly to read and do fun reading-related activities at the Norman Mayer Library. Registration is encouraged; this program is open to children and teens.

New York Times bestselling author Helen Ellis appears with Sue Strachan to discuss and sign “Kiss Me In the Coral Lounge: Intimate Confessions from a Happy Marriage,” Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Harrison Scott Key discusses and signs "How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told” Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.n. at Vaughan’s Lounge, 42229 Dauphine St.

The Jefferson Parish Library will commemorate the 50th anniversary of UpStairs Lounge Fire with a screening of Royd Anderson’s documentary followed by a panel discussion with authors Robert Fieseler and Clayton Delery, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at 6;30 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Liz Williams demonstrates recipes from her new cookbook, “Nana’s Creole Italian Table,” Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Parish Westbank Regional Library.

New York Times bestselling author Riley Sager discusses and signs “The Only One Left,” Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Entrance to the event requires purchase of a ticket through Eventbrite, which includes a copy of the book.