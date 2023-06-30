The Reading Life: C.W. Goodyear, Reading recommendations

Susan Larson talks with C.W. Goodyear about his new book, President Garfield - From Radical to Unifier, and summer recommendations from folks at Octavia books.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Baldwin and Co. is hosting a one-day event called Lit House with artist-led conversations, paint parties, and a block party that showcases the talent and creativity of the Black community Friday, June 30, 10 a.m.- midnight at Baldwin & Company.

While you’re enjoying the music at the Essence Festival this weekend, don’t forget that there will be many authors on hand promoting their books and meeting readers. Check out essence.com for the complete line-up.

Blue Cypress Books hosts another Jane Austen Inspired Murder Mystery Party with Claudia Gray, author of “The Late Mrs. Willoughby,” Monday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets include a signed copy of the book, refreshments, and an escape-room style murder mystery produced by Killer Theater New Orleans Murder Mystery Experiences.