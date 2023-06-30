© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: C.W. Goodyear, Reading recommendations

By Susan Larson
Published June 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with C.W. Goodyear about his new book, President Garfield - From Radical to Unifier, and summer recommendations from folks at Octavia books.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Baldwin and Co. is hosting a one-day event called Lit House with artist-led conversations, paint parties, and a block party that showcases the talent and creativity of the Black community Friday, June 30, 10 a.m.- midnight at Baldwin & Company.

While you’re enjoying the music at the Essence Festival this weekend, don’t forget that there will be many authors on hand promoting their books and meeting readers. Check out essence.com for the complete line-up.

Blue Cypress Books hosts another Jane Austen Inspired Murder Mystery Party with Claudia Gray, author of “The Late Mrs. Willoughby,” Monday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets include a signed copy of the book, refreshments, and an escape-room style murder mystery produced by Killer Theater New Orleans Murder Mystery Experiences.

The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
