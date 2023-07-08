The Reading Life: Richard Ford (part 2), Reading Recommendations

Susan Larson talks with Pulitzer Prize winning novelist, Richard Ford, about living in New Orleans and his new book, Be Mine.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week :

Erin Rovin signs "It's Hot in Louisiana" and "It's Raining in Louisiana," Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m. at Barnes & Noble/Westbank.

Richard Ford signs “Be Mine,” Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty sign the new 30th anniversary edition of “New Orleans: Elegance and Decadence,” Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.