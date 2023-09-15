The Reading Life: Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty

Susan Larson talks with Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty about their book, New Orleans: Elegance and Decadence.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Dan Costello and Friends present a night of poetry, Friday, September 15, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The September Writers’ Clinic at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie features two presentations Saturday, September 16. At 9 a.m., novelist and literary scholar Christie Cognevich, a member of the staff of the Jefferson Parish Library, will discuss the main elements of fiction – setting, character, plot, conflict, and style. Then, at 11 a.m. David Armand, assistant professor and writer-in-residence, Department of English, Southeastern Louisiana State University, Hammond, will discuss point of view, the “eye” or narrative voice through which a writer tells a story. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge .

Adam Dennis presents a storytime, “Gary and the Tooth Fairy,” Saturday, September 16, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

C.W. Goodyear discusses and signs his biography, “President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier,” Thursday, September 21, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty discuss and sign the new edition of “New Orleans: Elegance and Decadence,” Thursday, September 21, from 5-6 pm at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s 20th anniversary celebration.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.