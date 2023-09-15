© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty

By Susan Larson
Published September 15, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty about their book, New Orleans: Elegance and Decadence.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Dan Costello and Friends present a night of poetry, Friday, September 15, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The September Writers’ Clinic at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie features two presentations Saturday, September 16. At 9 a.m., novelist and literary scholar Christie Cognevich, a member of the staff of the Jefferson Parish Library, will discuss the main elements of fiction – setting, character, plot, conflict, and style. Then, at 11 a.m. David Armand, assistant professor and writer-in-residence, Department of English, Southeastern Louisiana State University, Hammond, will discuss point of view, the “eye” or narrative voice through which a writer tells a story. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge .

Adam Dennis presents a storytime, “Gary and the Tooth Fairy,” Saturday, September 16, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

C.W. Goodyear discusses and signs his biography, “President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier,” Thursday, September 21, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Richard Sexton and Randolph Delehanty discuss and sign the new edition of “New Orleans: Elegance and Decadence,” Thursday, September 21, from 5-6 pm at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s 20th anniversary celebration.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson