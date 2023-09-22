The Reading Life: Gina Ferrara and Geoff Munsterman

Susan Larson talks with Gina Ferrara and Geoff Munsterman, editors of “The Poetry Buffet: An Anthology of New Orleans Poetry.”

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Pirate’s Alley Faulkner society returns with a literary weekend celebration of Faulkner’s birthday starting Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24, celebrating the obsessions of writers. Some of the presenters include agents Katherine Faussett and Jeff Kleinman, scholars Tom nd Judith Bonner, Nancy Dixon, Larry Powell, , authors Quinn Peeper and Michael Harold, Jana Napoli, Patricia Austin, Matt Haines, Echo Olander, publisher Susan Schadt, and many others. For information check out faulknersociety.org.

Local author, Chris Clarkson debuts his picture book, "Where Did Benjamin Go?", Saturday, September 23 at 11 a.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Author Laura Carroll and illustrator Shannon Kelley Atwater appear Saturday September 23 at 11:00 am at Garden District Book Shop for a special story time reading of their book, “Rainbow Rodney.”

Rob Kutner reads from and signs his graphic novel for kids, “Snot Goblins and Other Tales,” Sunday, September 24, from 10:30-11:30 at Octavia Books.

Mississippi author J. Stephen Beam will sign copies of his first novel, “The Death Letter ,” Tuesday, September 26, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Caldecott Award winner and indigenous rights activist Carol Lindstrom talks about her new book, “Autumn Peltier, Water Warrior,” Wednesday, September 27, from 4: 30 to 5:30 p.m. at Octavia Books.

William Kent Krueger signs his new novel, “The River We Remember,” Wednesday, September 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Kayvion Lewis reads from and sings her YA novel, “Thieves Gambit," Wednesday, September 27, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Books.

Seimone Augustus discusses ad signs “Hoop Muses: An Insider's Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women's) Game,” Thursday, September 28, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Books. This is a ticketed event.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.