The Reading Life: John Lawrence

Susan Larson talks with John Lawrence, whose new book is Louisiana Lens: Photographs from the Historic New Orleans Collection.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The 19th Louisiana Book Festivalis set for Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge's Capitol Park with events and programming in the State Capitol, State Library of Louisiana, Capitol Park Museum, and in tents on neighboring streets. Nearly 200 authors and presenters, ranging from award winners to self-published and debut authors, will discuss their books during more than 100 panels and programs throughout the day, followed by book signings.

A highlight of the day is the presentation of the Louisiana Writer Award(LWA), given this year to Maurice Carlos Ruffin at the opening ceremony. Past LWA recipients David Armand, Darrell Bourque, Richard Campanella, Johnette Downing, Fatima Shaik, and Tom Piazza will also participate in the festival. Other authors appearing include Hayley Arceneaux, Tyler Bridges, Brian Costello, Ben Depp, Gordon “Nick” Mueller, Allison Pelegrin, Frank Perez, Mike Perlstein, Miki Pfeffer, Ken Wells, Hillary Wells, Kim Wickens and Peter Wolf.

The 2023 Louisiana Book Festival will also include the Young Readers Pavilion and Teen HQ with activities and award-winning authors. There will also be food vendors and a wide variety of book-related activities and exhibitors.

For more information about the 2023 Louisiana Book Festival, visit LouisianaBookFestival.org.

Blue Cypress Books presents an evening with Genna Rose Nethercott, author of “Thistlefoot,”and her traveling puppet theatre, Friday, October 27, at 6 p.m.

Adrian Van Young, whose new story collection is “Midnight Self,” appears in conversation with Anya Groner, Saturday, October 28, at 5 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Marlene Trestman discusses her new book, ‘Most Fortunate Unfortunates: The Jewish Children’s Home of New Orleans,” Sunday, October 29 at 4 p.m. with a conversation with Tulane history professor emeritus Larry Powell at Octavia Books.

Ava Morgyn, author of “The Witches of Bone Hill,” appears in conversation with Mary McMyne, author of “The Book of Gothel: Memoir of a Witch,” Monday, October 30 at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Author, TV producer, and award-winning filmmaker Natasha Lance Rogoff presents her recent book, MUPPETS IN MOSCOW: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia, the gripping account of bringing the Muppets to 1990s Russia just after the collapse of the Soviet Union, appearing in conversation with Samuel C. Ramer and Natasha Ramer, Monday, October 30, at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center Uptown, 5342 St. Charles Ave.. This is a ticketed event presented by Octavia Books.

Lucretia Tye Jasmine celebrates the release of her book, “’70s Teen Pop, “ Wednesday, November 1, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

One Book One New Orleans is currently in the process of choosing the 2024 reading selection. The three finalists are “All This Could Be Yours,” by Jami Attenberg; “I’m Always So Serious” by Karisma Price; and “Black Creole Chronicles,” by Mona Lisa Saloy. Vote on the group’s Facebook page.