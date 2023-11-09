The Reading Life: Gary Sernovitz, Words and Music

Susan Larson talks with Gary Sernovitz about his new book, ‘The Counting House’ and more previews of ‘Words and Music’ and Megan Holt about the upcoming ‘Words and Music’ festival.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Stephen Rea, author of “Finn McCool’s Football Club,” appears at the Saturday Writers’ Clinic with two presentations for writers of all levels beginning at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon. The sessions – for beginners or experienced writers – are free of charge and open to the public, no registration. The first session, 9:30 a.m. – “Raising the Stakes in Your Story” will be followed by a Q & A.

Donna Glee Williams discusses and signs her new novel, “The Night Field,” accompanied by a performance by vocalist/composer Lynn Morgan Rosser whose "Songs for the Night Field" were inspired by the book. Saturday, Nov. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. at Octavia Books.

There will be a Mad Men themed book fair for grown-ups, Saturday, Nov. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Broad Street Cider. Tickets are required and available at Blue Cypress Books.

Gary Sernovitz appears in conversation with Nathaniel Rich to discuss “The Counting House,” Monday, November 13, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Lucky Bean Poetry Night takes place Monday. Nov. 13, at 6:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Bob Becker discusses and signs "New Orleans City Park: From Tragedy to Triumph," at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Nathan Hale discusses and signs “Above the Trenches (#12 in the Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales series),” Thursday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 at Octavia Books.

Joe Nocera and Bethany McLean discuss and sign “The Big Fail: What the Pandemic Revealed About Who America Protects and Who it Leaves Behind," Tuesday, Nov 14th at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.”

Malcolm Jenkins discusses and signs “What Winners Won't Tell You: Lessons from a Legendary Defender,” Tuesday November 14 at 6 p.m. at McGehee School Bookfest, sponsored by Garden District Book Shop. This is a ticketed event.

Jonathan Taplin discusses and signs “The End of Reality: How Four Billionaires Are Selling a Fantasy Future of the Metaverse, Mars, and Crypto,” Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Andre Darlington discusses and signs “A Booze & Vinyl Christmas,” Thursday,- November 16th at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

The big event this month is Words and Music: A Literary Feast in New Orleans, coming up November 15-18 at the Andre Cailloux Community Center as well as other community venues. Check out wordsandmusic.org for complete schedule.