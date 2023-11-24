The Reading Life: Peggy Scott

Susan Larson talks with Peggy Scott Laborde, whose new documentary is ‘Literary New Orleans.’

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Saturday, November 25, is Small Business Saturday, so make time to visit one of our independent bookstores while you’re out doing holiday shopping.

Visual artist Allison Janae Hamilton and writer Lauren Groff, author of “Florida,” appear in “Florida Stories: A Conversation,” Wednesday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Free, but advanced registration required.

"Literary New Orleans," the new documentary by Peggy Scott Laborde, premieres Thursday, November 30, at 7 p.m. on WYES-Channel 12.

