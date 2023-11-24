© 2023 WWNO
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Peggy Scott

By Susan Larson
Published November 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST

Susan Larson talks with Peggy Scott Laborde, whose new documentary is ‘Literary New Orleans.’

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Saturday, November 25, is Small Business Saturday, so make time to visit one of our independent bookstores while you’re out doing holiday shopping.

Visual artist Allison Janae Hamilton and writer Lauren Groff, author of “Florida,” appear in “Florida Stories: A Conversation,” Wednesday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Free, but advanced registration required.

"Literary New Orleans," the new documentary by Peggy Scott Laborde, premieres Thursday, November 30, at 7 p.m. on WYES-Channel 12.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
