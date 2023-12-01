The Reading Life: Greg Herren, J.M. Redmann

Susan Larson talks with Greg Herren about his new book, Mississippi River Mischief, and Jean Redmann about her new mystery, Transitory.

The Jefferson Parish Library holds its annual Children’s Book Fest beginning at at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at the East Bank Regional Library. The opening event is a panel featuring Freddi Evans, Michelle Jackson and Denise McConduit, moderated by Susan Larson. Among the other authors scheduled to be on hand are Karen Konnerth, Denise Louis Duet, Laura Roach Dragon, M.H. Herlong, Leah Eskine, Laura Michaud, Gideon Hodge and Gary Alipio.

Shannon Atwater signs “Goodnight, Pothole,” Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m.- noon at Octavia Books.

Madison Webb, author of “Mardi Gras in New Orleans,” and Patricia Austin, author of “Elephant of Sadness, Butterfly of Joy,” sign books Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Erin Hoover, author of “No Spare People,” and Karisma Price, author of “I’m Always So Serious,” appear in conversation and sign books Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Mattie Lubchansky signs her new graphic novel, “Boys Weekend,” and appears in conversation with Jami Attenberg, Monday, December 4, at 6 pm. at Blue Cypress Books.

John R. Greene, author of “French Quarter Saints,” Rebecca Gernon. author of “The Sunflower Letters – A Mid-Century Life of Discoveries,” and Xavier DeSoto, author of “Mardi Gras Madness” and John Lopez, author of “Blind in Two Eyes” - will discuss their new books at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Jess Armstrong signs “The Curse of Penryth Hall,” Tuesday, December 5, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Elisa Speranza discusses and signs “The Italian Prisoner,” Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30-6:30 at Latter Library.

Mark McGrain reads from and signs his poetry collection, “Etched in a Time of Reckoning,’ Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Dionne Ford signs “Go Back and Get It; A Memoir of Race, Inheritance, and Intergenerational healing,” Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. This is a ticketed event.