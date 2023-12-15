The Reading Life: Donna Glee Williams

Susan Larson talks with Donna Glee Williams, whose new novel is The Night Field.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Matthew Ghergich will read from “Dixie the Cajun Fiddle Playing Pixie,” Saturday, December 16, at 11 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, previewing figures that will be developed as licensed characters at the planned Bayou Phoenix entertainment complex in New Orleans East.

Jeanette Weiland and her artist mother, Roberta Van Zandt Loflin, sign their children’s book, “Red Beans and Rice,” Saturday, December 16, from 10 to noon at the Historic New Orleans Collection, then again Saturday, December 16, from 2-4 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum. The two will also appear Sunday , December 17, from 2-4 at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum in Baton Rouge.

Teresa Tumminello Brader signs “Letting in Air and Light,” Saturday, December 16, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

The Southern Food and Beverage Museum is holding a book sale of hundreds of beautiful cookbooks, many in mint condition. Hours are Thursday-Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it is ongoing.

The Friends of the New Orleans Public Library announce special holiday hours: Carriage House Books (behind Latter Library) , 5120 St Charles Avenue is open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10am-2pm through December 23rd, and Algiers Books (at Algiers Regional Library) 3014 Holiday Drive, is open every Saturday from 10am-2pm through December 23rd.

The 2024 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University has announced today the lineup for its third-annual literary festival with more than 100 national bestselling and critically-acclaimed authors slated to appear on Tulane’s uptown campus, March 14-16, 2024. The three-day celebration featuring national, regional and local authors is free and open to the public. A full schedule of sessions and events will be released at the end of February. Check out bookfest.tulane.edu for info.

Authors appearing at the 2024 festival include Stacey Abrams, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Kwame Alexander, Kurt Andersen, Charles M. Blow, Toya Boudy, Douglas Brinkley, David Brooks, Ken Burns, Maureen Dowd, Jonathan Eig, Drew Faust, Richard Ford, Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Steve Gleason, C. W. Goodyear, Annette Gordon-Reed, Maggie Haberman, Yuri Herrera, Walter Isaacson, John H. Lawrence, Kiese Laymon, Michael Lewis, David Lipsky, Wesley Lowery, Ayana Mathis, Corey J. Miles, Michelle Miller, Jamila Minnicks, Jerry Mitchell, Marc Morial, Adm. Mike Mullen, Adam Nagourney, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Joe Nocera, Michele Norris, Jessica Norwood, Lawrence O'Donnell, Brandan “bmike” Odums, Annie Murphy Paul, Imani Perry, Gen. David H. Petraeus, Karisma Price, Emily Raboteau, Adolph Reed, Emilie Rhys, Jeffrey Rosen, Clint Smith, Katy Simpson Smith, Tracy K. Smith, Kara Swisher, Jake Tapper, Wright Thompson, Amor Towles, Darren Walker, Jesmyn Ward, Howard Scott Warshaw, Heather Watts, David Weill, Jake Weisberg].