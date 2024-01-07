© 2024 WWNO
New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jami Attenberg

By Susan Larson
Published January 7, 2024 at 7:31 AM CST

Susan Larson talks with Jami Attenberg about ‘1000 Words A Writer's Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round.’

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

One Book One New Orleans is holding a book drive to build a library for Belle Reve, whose mission centers on proving affordable housing for seniors who identify as LGBTQ. Bring new or gently used books for adult readers to PJs Coffee of River Ridge, 10158 Jefferson Highway, Saturday, January 6, from 10-30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or drop books off at Happy Raptor Distilling, 1512 Robert C. Blakes Sr. Dr. , Sunday, January 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Poet Kay Murphy is the featured reader at Lucky Bean Poetry Night, Monday, January 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Jami Attenberg appears in conversation with Maurice Carlos Ruffin and Jacques Pierre Francois to discuss “1000 Words: A Writer’s Guide to Staying Creative, Focused and Productive All Year Round.” Tuesday, January 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Guild of Wizarding, Whimsy and Fantasy: A Fantasy Book Club, meets to discuss “The Bear and the Nightingale,” by Katherine Arden, Tuesday, January 9, at 6:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Samira Mehta discusses her book, “The Racism of People Who Love You: Essays on Mixed Race Belonging,” new in paperback, Thursday January 11th at 6 pm at Blue Cypress Books.

Jonathan Santlofer discusses his novel, “The Lost Van Gogh,” with Tom Piazza, Friday, January 12, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Silent Book Club meets Friday, January 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. It’s exactly what it sounds like – reading in quiet camaraderie.

If you’re looking to kick start your writing practice in 2024, the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is offering Writing Resolutions, a day-long writing retreat Saturday, January 13. All sessions are virtual. It begins with a free writing session from 10 a.m.-noon, followed by “Create Successful Habits and Design an Inspiring Writing Habitat” at 12:05, then “Get Published” from 1:30-2:50, “Find an Agent” at 3 p.m., then “Build a Writing Community” at 4:20. Check out tennesseewilliams.net to register.

One Book One New Orleans has announced its 2024 selection which is “Black Creole Chronicles: Poems,” by former state poet laureate Mona Lisa Saloy.

