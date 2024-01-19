The Reading Life: Jesmyn Ward

On this week's BookMark from the Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with novelist Jesmyn Ward about her new book Let Us Descend.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Monalisa Foster signs her novel, “Threading the Needle,” Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Alexandra Navarre Davis presents a story time, “Rise and Shine It's Mardi Gras Time,” Saturday, January 20 at 11a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Elisa M. Speranza discusses “All’s Fair in Love and War: Italian POWs in New Orleans During World War II,” Sunday, January 21, at 2 p.m. at Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.

Danny Cherry Jr. to discusses and signs his new book, “Pike Boys,” Monday, January 22, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

George J. Johnson discusses his book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” with Jumata Emil , author of “Wander in the Dark,” Tuesday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Errol Laborde discusses and signs “When Rex Met Zulu and Other Chronicles of the New Orleans Experience,” Thursday, January 25, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books and again Saturday, January 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble/Metairie.

There will be a Write-Along with Jami Attenberg & Katy Simpson Smith in celebration of the release of “1000 Words: A Writer's Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round!” Thursday, January 25th at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

And remember, coming up: Ibram. X. Kendi, discusses his work, Saturday, January 27, at 3p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

