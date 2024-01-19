© 2024 WWNO
New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jesmyn Ward

By Susan Larson
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:54 PM CST

On this week's BookMark from the Reading Life, Susan Larson talks with novelist Jesmyn Ward about her new book Let Us Descend.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Monalisa Foster signs her novel, “Threading the Needle,” Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Alexandra Navarre Davis presents a story time, “Rise and Shine It's Mardi Gras Time,” Saturday, January 20 at 11a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Elisa M. Speranza discusses “All’s Fair in Love and War: Italian POWs in New Orleans During World War II,” Sunday, January 21, at 2 p.m. at Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.

Danny Cherry Jr. to discusses and signs his new book, “Pike Boys,” Monday, January 22, at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

George J. Johnson discusses his book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” with Jumata Emil , author of “Wander in the Dark,” Tuesday, January 23, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Errol Laborde discusses and signs “When Rex Met Zulu and Other Chronicles of the New Orleans Experience,” Thursday, January 25, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books and again Saturday, January 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble/Metairie.

There will be a Write-Along with Jami Attenberg & Katy Simpson Smith in celebration of the release of “1000 Words: A Writer's Guide to Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round!” Thursday, January 25th at 6 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

And remember, coming up: Ibram. X. Kendi, discusses his work, Saturday, January 27, at 3p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
