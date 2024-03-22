The Reading Life: Julia Malye

Susan Larson talks with Julia Malye about her new novel, Pelican Girls.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Brad Gooch signs “Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring” Friday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Poets Peter Cooley, author of “Accounting for the Dark," and Maeve Holler, author of “How to Leave Your Family,” appear Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

One Book One New Orleans presents Skye Jackson leading an ekphrastic poetry workshop, Sunday, March 24, from noon-2 p.m. at the Ogden Museum of Art. Free but get tickets at Eventbrite.

Tarris Marie discusses and signs her debut novel, “Blaque Pearl,” Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Percival Everett discusses and signs his new novel, “James,” Saturday, March 30, at 4 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. His book, “Erasure,” was the basis for the film, “American Fictions.” This is a ticketed event.

The 38th Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival gets underway through March 24. Check out tennesseewilliams.net for the complete schedule. Writers coming include Michael Cunningham, Maureen Corrigan, Cynthia Carr, Brad Gooch, Julia Malye, Colm Toíbín, Justin Torres, and many others. And don’t forget Saints and Sinners, the LGBTQ Literary Festival that runs concurrently that weekend at the Hotel Monteleone. Check out Sasfest.org.

Also coming up:

Books Along the Teche takes place April 5-7 in New Iberia. Check out booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival.com for more info.

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Big Book Sale is coming up April 12-13 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

The New Orleans Poetry Festival’s cubes are out! You can get your complete schedule at nolapoetry.com and start planning. The Festival runs April 18-21 at various locations and expands statewide with the New Orleans Poetry Festival Road Show starting April 16.

