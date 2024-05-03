© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Jeff Duncan

By Susan Larson
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Jeff Duncan, co-author with Steve Gleason, of A Life Impossible, Living with ALS: Finding Peace and Wisdom within a Fragile Existence.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Seven participating bookstores -- Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress Books, Community Book Center, Frenchman Art & Books, Garden District Book Shop-- have come up with the idea for a city-wide literary "crawl" with a chance at a grand prize of gift cards for those who visit and get their IBD "passport" stamped at all seven participating bookstores

This year, the New Orleans Passport Challenge will take place over two weeks instead of just one day! One lucky reader will win a gift card from each of the participating stores. Readers have until Saturday, May 11 to visit all seven stores.

Pat Austin discusses and signs “Tales From a Teaching Life,” Saturday May 4, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Christie Cognevich, PhD, a member of the staff of the Jefferson Parish Library, will discuss Taylor Swift’s Literary Loves and Tortured Poets, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Valorie Hart and Sarah Essex Bradley discuss and sign “Bohemian Soul: The Vanishing Interiors of New Orleans,” Thursday, May 9, at 5 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Jeff Duncan, co-author, with Steve Gleason, of “A Life Impossible: Living with ALS: Finding Peace and Wisdom within a Fragile Existence,” appear Thursday, May 9, at Octavia Books at 6 p.m. . Check out octaviabooks.com for info. The two also appear May 11 at Garden District Book Shop.

Philip Williams discusses and signs his novel “Ours,” Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Coming up:

The BLK INK Book Festival returns for its second year Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion of the Two Sisters. There will be 75 participating authors representing a diverse range of genres. Featured guests include Farrah Rochon, Alex Jennings, Mona Lisa Saloy, and Kalamu ya Salaam. Admission is free but please preregister with Eventbrite.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson