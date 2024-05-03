The Reading Life: Jeff Duncan

Susan Larson talks with Jeff Duncan, co-author with Steve Gleason, of A Life Impossible, Living with ALS: Finding Peace and Wisdom within a Fragile Existence.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

Seven participating bookstores -- Octavia Books, Baldwin & Co., Blue Cypress Books, Community Book Center, Frenchman Art & Books, Garden District Book Shop-- have come up with the idea for a city-wide literary "crawl" with a chance at a grand prize of gift cards for those who visit and get their IBD "passport" stamped at all seven participating bookstores

This year, the New Orleans Passport Challenge will take place over two weeks instead of just one day! One lucky reader will win a gift card from each of the participating stores. Readers have until Saturday, May 11 to visit all seven stores.

Pat Austin discusses and signs “Tales From a Teaching Life,” Saturday May 4, at 2 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Christie Cognevich, PhD, a member of the staff of the Jefferson Parish Library, will discuss Taylor Swift’s Literary Loves and Tortured Poets, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, Metairie.

Valorie Hart and Sarah Essex Bradley discuss and sign “Bohemian Soul: The Vanishing Interiors of New Orleans,” Thursday, May 9, at 5 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Jeff Duncan, co-author, with Steve Gleason, of “A Life Impossible: Living with ALS: Finding Peace and Wisdom within a Fragile Existence,” appear Thursday, May 9, at Octavia Books at 6 p.m. . Check out octaviabooks.com for info. The two also appear May 11 at Garden District Book Shop.

Philip Williams discusses and signs his novel “Ours,” Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Coming up:

The BLK INK Book Festival returns for its second year Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion of the Two Sisters. There will be 75 participating authors representing a diverse range of genres. Featured guests include Farrah Rochon, Alex Jennings, Mona Lisa Saloy, and Kalamu ya Salaam. Admission is free but please preregister with Eventbrite.