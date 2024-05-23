The Reading Life: James Nolan

Susan Larson talks with James Nolan, whose new book is Between Dying and Not Dying, I Chose the Guitar: The Pandemic Years in New Orleans.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The William Faulkner - William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition has extended its deadline to June 30, 2024 for all nine categories: novel, non-fiction book, novella, short story, novel-in-progress, essay, poetry collection, individual poem, and short story by ahigh school student. Each entry must be composed of two parts: an electronic portion must consist of a contact sheet for the author, title page, one page (or less) summary, and the manuscript with no author identification in this order. For complete information, visit www.faulknersociety.org. Winners will be announced at the Society's fall festival, September 26-29.

Mark your calendar for the Symphony Book Fair, Friday, May 31-Sunday, June2, at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena. Hours are Friday, 9 am….m-8 p.m. with an admission charge from 9-3, Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission.

Offerings include books in 50 categories, music including sheet music and recordings, DVDs and audiobooks, art, and a special children’s book sale Sunday fro 11 .am-2 p.m. Proceeds support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Check out lpovolunteers.org/bookfair for info.

And get your bourbon glasses ready as The Walker Percy Weekend returns May 31 and June 1 to St. Francisville, with two full days of speakers and events. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for tickets and info.