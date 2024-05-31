The Reading Life: Allison Alsup, C.W. Cannon

Susan Larson talks with Allison Alsup, whose debut novel is Foreign Seed, and C.W. Cannon about publishing Everytime They Call me She, the posthumous poems of Belle Adelman-Cannon

It's finally here: Mark your calendar for the Symphony Book Fair, Friday, May 31-Sunday, June2, at the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena. Hours are Friday, 9 am-8 p.m. with an admission charge from 9-3, Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission.

Offerings include books in 50 categories, music including sheet music and recordings, DVDs and audiobooks, art, and a special children’s book sale Sunday from 11 .am-2 p.m. Proceeds support the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Check out lpovolunteers.org/bookfair for info.

And get your bourbon glasses ready as The Walker Percy Weekend returns May 31 and June 1 to St. Francisville, with two full days of speakers and events. Check out walkerpercyweekend.org for tickets and info.

Ariel Francisco, Jonathan Kline, Monica Mankin, and Tiana Nobile are the featured poets at the Poetry Buffet, Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at Latter Library.

Carla Seyler discusses and signs her novel, “A Place Unmade,” Monday, June 3, at 6:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Brian Fairbanks discusses and signs “Willie, Waylon, and the Boys: How Nashville Outsiders Changed Country Music Forever,” Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

There will be a celebration of the life and work of Belle Adelman-Cannon, including her book, “Every Time They Call Me She,” Tuesday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books.

Allison Alsup appears in conversation with Elisa Speranza and signs “Foreign Seed,” Wednesday June 5, a t 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

James Nolan discusses and signs “Between Dying and Not Dying, I Chose the Guitar,” Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

Martha Boone discusses and signs her novel, “Mother Charity,” Thursday, June 6, at 6:30 at Blue Cypress Books.

Damali Peterman discusses and signs “Neegotiating While Black: Be Who You Are to Get What You Want,” Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.,

The William Faulkner - William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition has extended its deadline to June 30, 2024 for all nine categories: novel, non-fiction book, novella, short story, novel-in-progress, essay, poetry collection, individual poem, and short story by ahigh school student. Each entry must be composed of two parts: an electronic portion must consist of a contact sheet for the author, title page, one page (or less) summary, and the manuscript with no author identification in this order. For complete information, visit www.faulknersociety.org. Winners will be announced at the Society's fall festival, September 26-29.

