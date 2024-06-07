The Reading Life: Garth Risk Hallberg, Mark Yakich and Christopher Schaberg

Susan Larson talks with Garth Risk Hallberg about whose new novel is The Second Coming, and Mark Yakich and Christopher Schaberg about their new book of micro writings, Little Data.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival and Baldwin & Co. continue their free Coffee & Craft Sessions with a Gabe Soria, Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baldwin & Co.Free, but register in advance.

Allison Alsup discusses her new novel, “Foreign Seed,” with Anne Babson, Saturday, June 8, at 4 p.m. at L'Union Française, (4522 Prytania).

Megan Holt and Denise Frazier curate the Purple Poetry Circle, a poetry tribute to PRINCE, Sunday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Three Keys in the Ace Hotel. It's an all-star lineup, too: Mona Lisa Saloy, Christian Lee, Jose Torres-Tama, Nikki Ummel, C. Liegh McInnis, and Carol Bebelle. Come out to celebrate Prince’s birthday.

David Weill discusses his novel “All That Really Matters” with Tim Williamson at The Nieux Society, 2040 St. Charles Ave.

Pete Candler discusses and signs “A Deeper South: The Beauty, Mystery, and Sorrow of the Southern Road,” Thursday, June 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Garth Risk Hallberg discusses and signs The Second Coming,” Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.