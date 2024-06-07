© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The Reading Life

The Reading Life: Garth Risk Hallberg, Mark Yakich and Christopher Schaberg

By Susan Larson
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:18 AM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Garth Risk Hallberg about whose new novel is The Second Coming, and Mark Yakich and Christopher Schaberg about their new book of micro writings, Little Data.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival and Baldwin & Co. continue their free Coffee & Craft Sessions with a Gabe Soria, Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Baldwin & Co.Free, but register in advance.

Allison Alsup discusses her new novel, “Foreign Seed,” with Anne Babson, Saturday, June 8, at 4 p.m. at L'Union Française, (4522 Prytania).

Megan Holt and Denise Frazier curate the Purple Poetry Circle, a poetry tribute to PRINCE, Sunday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Three Keys in the Ace Hotel. It's an all-star lineup, too: Mona Lisa Saloy, Christian Lee, Jose Torres-Tama, Nikki Ummel, C. Liegh McInnis, and Carol Bebelle. Come out to celebrate Prince’s birthday.

David Weill discusses his novel “All That Really Matters” with Tim Williamson at The Nieux Society, 2040 St. Charles Ave.

Pete Candler discusses and signs “A Deeper South: The Beauty, Mystery, and Sorrow of the Southern Road,” Thursday, June 13, from 6-8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

Garth Risk Hallberg discusses and signs The Second Coming,” Friday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books.

The Reading Life
Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
See stories by Susan Larson