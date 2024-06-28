The Reading Life: Andrew Burstein

Susan Larson talks with Andrew Burstein, author of Longing for Connection: Entangled Memories and Emotional Loss in Early America.

Here’s what’s on tap for the literary life:

Don’t forget to check out the authors coming to town for Essence Fest. There are three full days of literary programming July 5-7, from 10 a.m.5 p.m. at the Morial Convention Center featuring authors as diverse as Roxane Gay, Ayana Mathis, Nell Irvin Painter, Phillip Williams, and may more. Check out essence.com for complete info.

The William Faulkner - William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition hasextended its deadline to June 30 for all nine categories: novel, non-fiction book, novella, short story, novel-in-progress, essay, poetry collection, individual poem, and short story by ahigh school student. Each entry must be composed of two parts: an electronic portion must consist of a contact sheet for the author, title page, one page (or less) summary, and the manuscript with no author identification in this order. For complete information, visit www.faulknersociety.org. Winners will be announced at the Society's fall festival, September 26-29.