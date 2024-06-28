© 2024 WWNO
The Reading Life: Andrew Burstein

By Susan Larson
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:58 PM CDT

Susan Larson talks with Andrew Burstein, author of Longing for Connection: Entangled Memories and Emotional Loss in Early America.

Here’s what’s on tap for the literary life:

Don’t forget to check out the authors coming to town for Essence Fest. There are three full days of literary programming July 5-7, from 10 a.m.5 p.m. at the Morial Convention Center featuring authors as diverse as Roxane Gay, Ayana Mathis, Nell Irvin Painter, Phillip Williams, and may more. Check out essence.com for complete info.

The William Faulkner - William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition hasextended its deadline to June 30 for all nine categories: novel, non-fiction book, novella, short story, novel-in-progress, essay, poetry collection, individual poem, and short story by ahigh school student. Each entry must be composed of two parts: an electronic portion must consist of a contact sheet for the author, title page, one page (or less) summary, and the manuscript with no author identification in this order. For complete information, visit www.faulknersociety.org. Winners will be announced at the Society's fall festival, September 26-29.

Susan Larson
The Reading Life in 2010, Susan Larson was the book editor for The New Orleans Times-Picayune from 1988-2009. She has served on the boards of the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Public Library. She is the founder of the New Orleans chapter of the Women's National Book Association, which presents the annual Diana Pinckley Prizes for Crime Fiction.. In 2007, she received the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities lifetime achievement award for her contributions to the literary community. She is also the author of The Booklover's Guide to New Orleans. If you run into her in a local bookstore or library, she'll be happy to suggest something you should read. She thinks New Orleans is the best literary town in the world, and she reads about a book a day.
