The Reading Life: Ayurella Horn-Muller

Susan Larson talks with Ayurella Horn-Muller about her fascinating new book, Devoured: The Extraordinary Story of Kudzu, the Vine That Ate the South.

Here’s what’s on tap in the literary life this week:

The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold a Box Sale of Children's Books and Music CDs, Saturday, July 27, from 9 am to 4 pm or until sold out, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie. Boxes of children’s books will be sold for $5 each, as well as boxes of music CDs . Boxes are labeled as to what they contain (Children's or CDs), and cannot be opened prior to purchasing.

To celebrate the publication of “The 1619 Project” in paperback, Baldwin & Co. presents Nikole Hannah Jones in conversation with Daniel Black Saturday, July 27, at 4 p.m. at the Georges Auditorium, Dillard University. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Michael Harriot, author of “Black AF History,” appears in conversation with poet and journalist Jarvis DeBerry, Monday, July 29, at 6 p.m. at Baldwin & Co.

And don’t forget, during these dogs of summer, most of our public libraries are doing double duty as cooling centers. Get yourself a free library card, pick up some books, and cool off at the same time.

Each Spring, LMNL invites submissions to its annual writing competition. Formerly the Words & Music Writing Competition, it has been rechristened the Patty Friedmann Writing Competition. The categories are poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, public high school short story, and “Beyond the Bars” (a multi-genre competition for incarcerated juveniles), associated with the Words and Music writers’ conference that takes place in November each year. Winners in all categories will be published in our 2025 LMNL Anthology and all runners-up, finalists, and all entrants will be considered for publication. Check out lmnlarts.com for complete info.

Check out tennessseewilliams.net for the guidelines for The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival’s and the Saints and Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival’s writing contests for emerging writers. TWFest hosts contests in one-act playwriting, short fiction, poetry, and very short fiction. SASFest hosts contests in short fiction and poetry Submissions must be original work and not published in any way. The next Festival dates are March 26 - 30, 2025 (TWFest) and March 28 - 30, 2025 (SASFest).